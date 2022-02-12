66-year-old skier dies after accident on Mt. Bachelor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 66-year-old man has died after a skiing accident on Mt. Bachelor, according to resort officials.

Ski patrol responded to a downed skier just before 12:30 p.m. and contacted 911 to dispatch a medical helicopter.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jayson Janes said the man was found unconscious and CPR efforts were made.

Mt. Bachelor spokeswoman Leigh Capozzi said the skier, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by patrollers to a landing zone in the West Village parking lot.

An air ambulance landed, but ultimately called off as the man died from his injuries, Capozzi said.

He was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.

“Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends,” Capozzi said in a statement.

No other information was released about the man, pending notification of family.