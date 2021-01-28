6 stranded motorists receive vaccine in ‘impromptu clinic’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — County health officials in southern Oregon say staff gave six doses of the coronavirus vaccine to motorists at an “impromptu vaccine clinic” along a roadside during a snowstorm.

Josephine County Public Health said about 20 personnel became stranded on U.S. Highway 199 on Tuesday on their way to Grants Pass after staffing a vaccination event.

Officials say a half-dozen vaccines were getting close to expiring so officials went car to car offering to vaccinate people.

Officials say all the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee.