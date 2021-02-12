6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate

DALLAS (AP) — Police say six people were killed and at least 65 injured in a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate.

The pileup on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth happened as a winter storm is dropping freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

In Tennessee, police responded to about 30 traffic collisions and some flights were delayed at Memphis International Airport after freezing rain and sleet fell. In Kentucky, the governor declared a state of emergency to free up funding and help agencies coordinate as they respond to the storm.

And in southern Indiana, schools and government offices closed.