by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Waste Management workers in Georgia went the extra mile, spending hours digging through recyclables to find an envelope with $500 that was mistakenly thrown out.

The money, which was at tenant’s rent payment, was in a bright green Hallmark envelope.

Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department said an administrator and staff were able to locate the envelope amongst 3.32 tons of recyclables.

