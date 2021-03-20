5 wolves found dead in northeastern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February.

Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County.

Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead.

He says the cause of death is unknown.

Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death.

A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation.

No further information was released.