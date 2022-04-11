5 virtual candidate forums announced for Crook, Jefferson county positions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

City Club of Central Oregon and Connect Central Oregon have partnered to bring Crook and Jefferson County voters a series of five candidate forums for positions on the May ballot.

The forums will be pre-recorded and published on City Club’s YouTube channel.

Please submit your questions one week before the forum.

The dates and times are:

April 27, 7 pm: Crook County Commission Position 2 – LINK Candidates Confirmed: Brian Barney Cory Whalen



May 2, 7 pm: Jefferson County Sheriff – LINK Confirmed Candidates: Marc Heckathron Jason Pollock



May 4, 7pm: Jefferson County Commission Position 1 – LINK Confirmed Candidates: Mae Huston Mark Wunsch Laurie Danzuka



May 5, 7 pm: Jefferson County Commission Position 2 – LINK Confirmed Candidates: Sabria Rios Kelly Simmelink



The goal of the Crook and Jefferson County Candidate Forums is to provide impartial discourse, educate voters about candidates’ views on issues and stimulate voter participation in the upcoming election, according to City Club of Central Oregon Executive Director Kim Gammond.

All forums will be moderated by Central Oregon Daily.