Family of 5 and 2 dogs escape early morning La Pine house fire

A family of five and two dogs were able to escape a mobile home fire early Monday morning in La Pine, according to officials.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded to 153513 Derri Court (Klamath County) for a reported structure fire around 3:45 a.m.

Chief Mike Supkis said the family awoke to heavy smoke with fire under the 1,600-square-foot manufactured home. There was no report of a working smoke detector.

Supkis said one family member suffered minor smoke inhalation after trying to go back into the home.

He said access was difficult because of snowy roads and a lengthy unplowed driveway to the home on top of a hill.

La Pine Firefighters received help from Crescent Rural Fire Protection District who assisted by sending a medic unit checking out the injured homeowner and the Sunriver Fire District handled two other medical calls during the 4.5 hours firefighters worked on the incident.

More than 15,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire, Supkis said.

Firefighters were also challenged by the high winds and ongoing winter storm but were able to limit the fire spread by protecting nearby vehicles, sheds, and RVs.

The home and all the family’s belongings were a total loss. Supkis said the family was uninsured.

The residents and pets were transported to the DOOR warming shelter in La Pine and a referral was made to the American Red Cross for further assistance.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a propane space heater placed under the home to keep pipes from freezing.