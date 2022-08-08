5 people taken to hospital after Prineville head-on collision

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A car crash on Saturday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Prineville man on multiple charges.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Prineville Police were called to the intersection of N Main St. and NW Terrace Lane at around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a vehicle crash with injuries.

The sheriff’s office said police found that Rodrigo Ortiz Gonzalez, 45, of Prineville had been driving his 2014 GMC truck north on Main St. when he crossed over the center lane before making a left turn.

This caused him to collide head-on with a small Dodge SUV traveling south.

Though the details of injuries have not been disclosed by Prineville Police, five people were taken by Crook County Fire and Rescue to St. Charles Prineville for treatment.

Ortiz Gonzalez was also taken to St. Charles in Prineville for evaluation before he was booked at the Crook County Jail on the following charges:

DUII

Assault III

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering Another Person

Northbound traffic on N. Main St. was diverted for more than an hour while the investigation took place.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Fire and Rescue, and nearby neighbors for their help.