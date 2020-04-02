5 new COVID-19 cases in Deschutes Co.; 90 new cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County, bringing the Central Oregon total to 33.

The state now has 826 cases following the 90 new cases reported Thursday. Two new deaths bring the state’s total to 21.

The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (5), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (3), Lincoln (1), Marion (13), Union (2), Multnomah (26), Washington (22), and Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Deschutes County now has 32 positive cases. Crook County late Wednesday reported its first positive case.

The two new deaths were a 61-year-old Washington County man and 91-year-old Marion County woman who both had underlying medical conditions.

Statewide, 15,259 people have tested negative for the disease including 405 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Deschutes County is releasing more demographic information on its patients, including the number of people who have recovered. These numbers are updated each day, but sometimes not in concert with the release of OHA’s report.