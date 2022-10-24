5 Misconceptions About CDs

by SELCO Community Credit Union - Sponsored

There’s a lot CDs have to offer (and not only for those with money to burn). Interest rates have been on the rise as of late, so there’s no time like now to consider this investment option. Here are a few misconceptions you may have heard about CD investments—and reasons why you might reconsider this “set it and forget it” way to earn.

Myth #1: They’re only for people with a lot of money

You don’t need a six-figure salary to invest in a CD. Most credit unions and banks offer CDs starting with as little as $1,000 or even $500.

Myth #2: They’ll tie up my money for too long