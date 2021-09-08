5 Deschutes Co. Jail inmates test positive for COVID

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Five inmates at the Deschutes County Jail have tested positive for COVID, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said an inmate started showing symptoms Tuesday night.

That inmate and the other inmates in the housing unit were tested for COVID and five of the seven tested positive.

“Throughout this pandemic, the DCSO Jail has been following Centers for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority guidelines and taking necessary precautions for infection control in an attempt to keep COVID out of the facility,” Janes said.

The Sheriff’s Office Medical Director is managing care for these positive cases and currently coordinating with Deschutes County Public Health.