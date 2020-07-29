5 Central Oregonians included in record 14 COVID deaths statewide

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported a record 14 COVID-related deaths – including five in Central Oregon – raising the state’s death toll to 303.

One of the Central Oregonian deaths included in today’s report had been reported locally over the weekend but wasn’t added to the state’s report until today.

The OHA reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 17,416.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (9), Josephine (9), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Linn (5), Malheur (15), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (74), Polk (13), Umatilla (75), Washington (31), and Yamhill (9).

“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”

In Jefferson County, three women age 77, 64 and 82 passed away from COVID complications.

In Deschutes County, an 88-year-old man has died. Health officials say he was not part of the outbreak at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care Facility outbreak in Bend.

Of the 478 reported cases in Deschutes County, 310 have recovered.

St. Charles on Tuesday afternoon reported it had eight COVID patients and two were in the ICU and on ventilators.

Crook County has now reported 35 cases; 276 in Jefferson County.

More than 370,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease including