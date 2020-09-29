Crook Co. 4-12th graders to return to in-person learning Oct. 5

4th through 12th grade students in the Crook County School District will return to in-person learning starting Monday, Oct. 5, according to a press release sent Monday night by Jason Carr, the district’s communications director.

Crook County met the required COVID-19 metrics over the weekend to get all grades back into the classroom, according to Carr. The county does not need to take into account the state’s test positivity rate to qualify because of an Oregon Department of Education exception put in place due to Oregon’s wildfires.

The Oregon Health Authority released a report Saturday showing Crook County has only had two cases per week for three weeks in a row. Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson will now send a letter to ODE to tell them Crook County Schools will transition to a hybrid learning model, Carr said.

4th and 5th grade students will be brought back into the classroom full-time beginning next week. Middle school and high school students will begin in a hybrid model with a rotating schedule. Specific schedules will be communicated with families this week, Carr said.

The school district will provide more details about reopening plans on Tuesday, Carr said.