4th teen dead in shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, has died from wounds he suffered when a sophomore opened fire Tuesday at a Michigan high school. Authorities identified the teen Wednesday as Justin Shilling. Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis said the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, recorded video night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

Crumbley has been charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death.

Willis made the comments shortly before Crumbley was to be arraigned.