4th of July Weekend Event Planner

SATURDAY (7/3)
- La Pine Fourth of July Parade / Frontier Days – 10:30 a.m.
- SUPs & PUPs at Elk Lake, benefitting the HSCO – starts at 11 a.m.
- Fireworks at Vince Genna Stadium/Bend Elks – around 10 p.m., after the game ends.
SUNDAY (7/4)
- Prineville pancake breakfast fundraiser 7 a.m. (City Plaza)
- Prineville Band of Brothers 4th of July Cruise 10 a.m.
- Prineville Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration 10 a.m. (Ochoco Creek Park)
- Madras 4th of July Celebration 12-3 p.m. (Sahalee Park)
- Madras parade 1 p.m.; flag ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
- Redmond 4th of July Parade 10 a.m.
- Bend Flags display. Boy Scout Troop 25 leads the effort installing flags at 7 a.m. beginning at the Bend Heroes Memorial
- Fireworks: La Pine Frontier Days (the meadow west of Hwy 97, 3rd St & Walker
- Fireworks: Bend (Pilot Butte)
- Fireworks: Redmond (Deschutes County Fairgrounds)
- Fireworks: Prineville (Ochoco Viewpoint)
- Fireworks: Madras (unspecified location)