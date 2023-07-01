▶️ List of Central Oregon 4th of July weekend events

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Boredom will not be an option for the 4th of July holiday. There are lots of events happening around Central Oregon.

The La Pine Rodeo begins the festivities, running Friday through Sunday.

La Pine Frontier Days runs Saturday through Tuesday. The free event includes lawnmower races, an all-new frontier catapult and more.

The Bend Elks will have a fireworks show after their game against the Walla Walla Sweets. While you have to buy game tickets to see it inside the stadium, the show will be visible from various neighborhoods and parking lots in town. Be prepared for fireworks to go off late in the night since they won’t start the show until the game is over.\

The Bend Heroes Foundation will be displaying American flags at the Bend Heroes Memorial and along the Pet Parade route on Tuesday. They will be led by Boy Scout Troop 25.

The annual Bend Pet Parade happens Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Staging is set for Harmon Park and the route will head north on Harmon to Newport, east on Newport to Wall Street and down Wall to the finish at Drake Park.

Redmond holds its annual downtown parade from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. It starts on NW Dogwood Avenue and NW 6th Street. This year’s theme is a salute to service, celebrating not just the military byt organizations that serve the community.

The annual fireworks show at Pilot Butte launches at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

And in Redmond, the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center will also launch fireworks. This year, parking for the fireworks will not be available at the fairgrounds. Look for legal parking areas nearby or find a local vista to view the show.