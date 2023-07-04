▶️ Tips to keep your pets safe this Fourth of July

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Fireworks displays can be fun for the whole family. Minus, perhaps our four-legged friends.

Some owners say their dogs don’t mind them at all.

“She loves the fireworks,” said dog owner Matt Flifelt. “She loves the people. So, she goes and says hi to everybody and kind of kicks back and relaxes.”

For other owners, their dogs are terrified.

“We tried to stay right next to him, pet him, hold him, try to be calm, and stay at home,” said Bend resident Damaris.

For some younger fur babies, it’s unknown how they might react to a fireworks show.

“We talked about going to watch the fireworks this year because we can’t see it from our house, but we decided against it since it is her first year, you know we don’t really know how she is going to do, so we are going we are going to a friends house in Redmond and just hang out in their backyard and not have to face it just yet,” said Bend resident Sandy Smith.

Lynne Ouchida with the Humane Society of Central Oregon says you can do a few things to keep your pets safe this independence day.

“Be prepared indoors when neighborhood fireworks are going off, as well as those professional displays, which are the ones that are very frightening for animals,” said Ouchida. “Dogs especially can go into flight mode and they can travel really, really far. They can get disoriented and not know where to come back home.”

Make sure your pets have clear identification. Write your number on their collar. If outside, keep them on a leash at all times or keep them in a crate. If you lose or find a lost dog, report it to the local shelter.

“If you are outside of Bend and you are lighting off fireworks,” said Ouchida. Keep your pets away from that. You can have eye damage, hearing damage, and burns associated with that.”

Ouchida says if you know your dogs get really scared, head out of town, drive and enjoy the natural light show of the moon and stars.