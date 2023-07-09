▶️ Video, photos from Sunriver drone ‘Independence Illumination’ light show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Resort held a different kind of light show to celebrate America’s independence. Instead of lighting off fireworks, they lit up the sky Saturday night with a choreographed show using drones.

Seventy-five drones were used for the “Independence Illumination” show, done in partnership with drone light show innovator SkyLites. It was aimed at emulating the resort’s “Grand Illumination” winter event that lights up the holiday trees.

The video above, taken by Johnny Oliver, shows just one of the many spectacular transitions. Watch how, in 41 seconds, the drones switch from three smiling emojis to a butterfly with its wings flapping.

You can see more photos from the show below, courtesy of Johnny Oliver and Pat Cohen.

