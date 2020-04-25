45th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show to go virtual

The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show has been canceled for 2020 but organizers are working on a plan to virtually celebrate the 45th annual event.

“While the decision was not an easy one, there are just too many unknowns for having the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show as usual,” organizers said in a Facebook post Friday. “And so, we are now reimagining how we can all be together on July 11, how we can celebrate the art and beauty of quilting, and how we can show off your gorgeous quilts.”

In a press release, SOQS Executive Director Dawn Boyd said the priority of the organization was the health and safety of its volunteers, guests and community members.

They planned to announce more details on the event over the next few weeks.

The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show has been recognized as the largest of its kind in the world, attracting 10,000 enthusiasts from around the globe who marvel at the more than 1,000 quilts blanketing downtown.

The week includes workshops and additional exhibits highlighting the unique artistry of quilting while providing a huge economic boost to the merchants in Sisters.

“SOQS guests will be able to see many of the same exhibits and exciting quilt displays that we already have planned, but they will enjoy show day online from the safety of their homes.

“Ultimately, the SOQS Board is committed to celebrating our 45th Anniversary this year. This may look different from previous years, but we will continue to embrace the beauty and art of quilting with everyone,” Boyd said. “I am so sorry that this difficult decision had to be made, but I believe that it is the right one at this time. As people – and quilters – one of our greatest strengths is our capacity to adjust and be flexible when necessary. This is especially important to remember during these times.”

SOQS will continue to post updates on virtual show day activities via their social media accounts and website.

Images courtesy the SOQS Facebook page