45-year-old Terrebonne man killed in Sherman County car crash

A Terrebonne man was killed in a car accident Thursday night on Highway 97 in Sherman County, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 7 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a collision near milepost 48. Police said an investigation revealed that 25-year-old Amador Ramirez was driving a semi-truck loaded with potatoes when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane and rolled onto the driver’s side. The truck hit a southbound Chevrolet pickup. The driver, 45-year-old Ryan Spyker of Terrebonne, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Ramirez sustained minor injuries. Highway 97 was closed for around five hours after the crash.