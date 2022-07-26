▶️ For the first time Bend North All-Star teams make regionals in the same year

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend is tearing up the Little League tournament world.

Two Bend North Little League advances to the regional tournament.

This is the first time in Bend North Little League history that both the juniors and majors teams made it to the regional tournament in the same year.

The Bend North Juniors Little League team is hosting the regional tournament at Caldera High School.

“Just being able to go play 15 minutes away from home with all of your friends and family watching is just a really special experience,” said 12-year-old Bend North Little Leaguer Kai Dholakai.

“I mean we get to sleep in our own beds, have breakfast in our own houses,” said first time little league all-star Flynn Eaton.

The 13-and-14-year-olds won the district tournament, hosted by Madras in late June.

The junior team skipped the state tournament because Bend is the host team for regionals August 3-11.

“For juniors and seniors different states and different districts within that state take on that host team, like we did for the next three years,” said Bend North Little League juniors head coach Brad Giesking. “We are hosting the Western Regional Juniors tournament here in Bend, for District five.”

State winning teams are coming from all over, Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and more.

More than 500 people are expected to travel to the High Desert for this baseball tournament.

“We are really hoping that Bend comes out to support the tournament,” said Giesking.

If the Juniors from Bend North win they head to Taylor, Michigan for the little league world series.

The other Bend North little League team heading to regionals, the 10-to-12-year-old majors.

They won the state tournament in Hermiston over the weekend.

The boys will fly to San Bernardino, California and compete in the little league regionals, representing Oregon, starting August 6.

If Bend North wins regionals, they advance to the little league world series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Bend North Minors baseball team, Bend South majors and minor softball teams, finishing second at their state tournament.