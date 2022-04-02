▶️ Grocery store love note leads to speed dating event at local brewery

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

We brought you a story a few weeks ago about a love note left in a grocery store.

Well, the produce poet has endured quite the romantic adventure since then.

“To the man who left the note: your words invite reply and although the details may differ, I cannot resist. For I had a similar experience. Only, as I glanced up, my eyes met an illuminating gaze like the far reaching beam of a lighthouse. Whoa, okay. Hello to you mister. Apparently grocery shopping is more refreshing than commonly known,” said the response letter written by a “mystified woman.”

Ben Capelin didn’t think he’d receive a response to his love letter after the girl he wrote to, failed to show up to their proposed reunion.

“I had sort of, you know, written it off as a pretty cool experience,” Capelin said.

But when the market let him know a response letter appeared on their bulletin board, it kicked off a month’s exchange of poetry every Thursday.

“To the sailor of the seas: lighthouses are indeed illuminating and majestic though they serve many other purposes. The light sent out forth in the middle of the 19th hour asks us all, and particularly you, a question…” said the mystery woman in another letter.

That question was later solved when the two writers met over fruits and veggies.

“Pretty much immediately knew we weren’t the people each of us had seen,” Capelin said.

Ben met Naomi, his love note responder, and the two went for a walk filled with laughter and poetry.

“And then… we went our separate ways,” Capelin said, though he did tell us the two are still friends.

But that’s not the end of this almost love story.

Ben and his friend Chimanbai felt a call from the universe to help others in a quest for romance.

“Well I would start with saying that I never thought in my life that I would start a speed dating thing,” Capelin said “It seems completely antithetical to my nature.”

That’s right, the poet is putting on a speed dating event at Silver Moon Brewing, with the help of the brewery and Newport Avenue Market.

“Ben’s story is pretty interesting to us and we figured ‘hey maybe if it works out for him it can work out for other people too,” said Adam Mattern, the assistant general manager at Silver Moon Brewing “So they brought the concept to us and we said ‘yea, let’s give it a shot.’”

“To have a fun story that’s lighthearted and hopeful is really nice for the community,” said Erika Maloley, the store manager at Newport Avenue Market.

“It could be a pretty classy, sophisticated, affair,” Capelin said.

And a unique way for one poet to help others write their own love stories.

“Hopefully we’ll be matching people up and they’ll be living happily ever after,” Capelin said.

As for Ben, he’s still waiting for the girl he called “Ocean Eyes,” the one he first spotted in the produce section.

“One hundred percent,” Capelin said “I have no idea where she is, but that would be really special.”

Ben and Chimanbai haven’t chosen a concrete date for the speed dating event, but Ben says love birds should look to early may.