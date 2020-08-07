423 new cases reported statewide but OHA says COVID spread is slowing

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 423 new and presumed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 20,336.

Nine reported new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 348.

A 75-year-old man in Jefferson County tested positive on July 10 and died on August 5, at St. Charles in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Another of the new deaths reported today by the OHA was a Deschutes County resident that was previously reported by county health officials. A paperwork glitch kept it from being reported by the state until today.

Nine total Deschutes County residents have died from COVID complications.

Jefferson County has reported four deaths.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (5), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (21), Marion (47), Morrow (21), Multnomah (110), Polk (7), Umatilla (53), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (53), and Yamhill (17).

Deschutes County added 18 new cases to bring its total to 582; 380 patients have recovered.

Three people at Bend Transitional Care have tested positive for COVID; one is a patient who is considered recovered while the other two are employees who had no to minimal contact with residents, according to Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Health.

But because they are a care facility, one case triggers an “outbreak response” which means they test every staff member and resident. That is happening now, Emerson said.

Those cases are not part of today’s reported cases, Emerson said.

Crook County remains at 43 cases while Jefferson County’s five new cases bring its total to 346.

St. Charles on Friday reported eight COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

More than 417,000 Oregonians have tested negative for COVID.

New modeling report shows slowing spread of COVID 19 in Oregon

Today OHA released new modeling about the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The model includes three future scenarios: one in which transmission continues at the current rate, one in which transmission decreases by 10% and one in which transmission increases by 10%.

The model projects that:

If transmission continues at the current level during the next month, the estimated number of new daily infections will remain steady over the next four weeks at approximately 1,000 per day, and the number of daily new severe cases will increase slightly from 17 to 19.

If transmission decreases by 10 percent and continues at that level during the next month, the model projects approximately 300 new infections per day and 9 new severe cases per day by Aug. 27.

If transmission increases by 10 percent and continues at that level during the next month, the model projects approximately 2,300 new infections per day and 32 new severe cases per day by Aug. 27.

The results suggest that transmission increased substantially during May, then decreased somewhat in late June and early July.

Despite the apparent leveling of transmission, the virus continues to spread in Oregon and continues to cause loss of life.

OHA urges Oregonians to continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands frequently.