41 new COVID-19 deaths across Oregon; adds 1,658 confirmed and presumptive cases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,750, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,658 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 326,191.

Governor Brown press conference highlights new booster guidance

Governor Kate Brown held a press conference this morning with OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and OHA Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Tom Jeanne. A video link to today’s media briefing is here.

Director Banks provided an update on newly issued guidance for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for Oregonians currently eligible to receive one. This includes Oregonians who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and who are ages 65 and older and those who live in a long-term care facility, as well as those 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions and persons in occupational or institutional settings that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission. Dr. Jeanne provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 surge and encouraged all Oregonians not yet vaccinated to schedule their shots to protect themselves and those around them against the infectious Delta variant. Talking points for the media availability can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 822, which is 44 fewer than yesterday. There are 237 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than yesterday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (8% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,238 (8% availability).

9/28/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 53 (8%) 23 (6%) 12 (13%) 9 (23%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 1 (2%) 4 (17%) Adult non-ICU beds available 341 (8%) 63 (3%) 69 (10%) 70 (11%) 36 (8%) 6 (13%) 49 (12%) 48 (42%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Tuesday, OHA reported that 9,715 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 27. Of this total, 4,810 were administered on Sept. 27: 1,309 were initial doses, 1,024 were second doses and 109 were third doses. The remaining 4,905 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 27.

The seven-day running average is now 6,926 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,967,292 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,901,384 doses of Moderna and 214,028 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,731,271 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,501,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (22), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (9), Columbia (15), Coos (66), Crook (23), Curry (11), Deschutes (103), Douglas (81), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (28), Hood River (19), Jackson (55), Jefferson (27), Josephine (29), Klamath (109), Lake (21), Lane (141), Lincoln (11), Linn (68), Malheur (58), Marion (118), Morrow (5), Multnomah (115), Polk (31), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (167), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (103) and Yamhill (70).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.