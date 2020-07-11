409 new Oregon COVID cases; OHA cites new reporting system as reason for spike

The Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 11,851.

According to the OHA, the high number is partially because of a transition to a new reporting system, which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours on Thursday. Those cases that weren’t processed on Thursday are included in Saturday’s case count instead.

The state’s death toll is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 232.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (6), Clackamas (29), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (16), Marion (61), Morrow (7), Multnomah (99), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (50), Union (1),Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), Washington (55), Yamhill (15).

The new cases in Deschutes County bring the total to 252; 180 of those cases have recovered as of Friday.

Also as of Friday, St. Charles reported 11 COVID patients with one in the ICU on a ventilator.

Crook County remains at 18 and Jefferson County’s went up to 163.