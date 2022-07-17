4-vehicle crash in north Klamath Co. leaves 3 dead

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A multi-car crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230 on Saturday afternoon left three people dead and multiple others injured.

Oregon State Police Troopers and other local emergency responders received a call at around 4:12 p.m. about the crash.

They discovered that a Suburban, driven by a 58-year-old San Carlos, California man named Andrew Castiricone, had been driving south on the highway when the car in front of him quickly decelerated.

Castiricone swerved into the northbound lane and hit an FJ Cruiser head-on.

The FJ Cruiser then hit the Subaru driving behind it, and another car, a Lexus, sustained damages from the crash debris.

Castiricone and one of his passengers, 20-year-old Nicole Lindeman from San Carlos, California, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the FJ Cruiser, 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo, California was also pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Subaru, 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries along with all other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser.

The crash blocked Hwy 97 for around three hours.

OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.