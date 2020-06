COVID-19 might have canceled the 4 Peaks Music Festival, but it won’t stop the music.

The venerable four-day festival will go virtual beginning Thursday, showcasing some of the best 4 Peaks sets from the last 13 years.

The music will begin at 7 p.m each night on the festival’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

You’re encouraged to share your virtual 4 Peaks experience on social media with the hashtag #4peaksvirtualfest

You can see the lineups for each night below: