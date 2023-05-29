4 of 7 teens who escaped a juvenile detention center remain at large

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SEATTLE (AP) — Law enforcement officials are continuing their search for four of seven teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center after assaulting a staff member and stealing her car.

The seven teens ranged in age from 15 to 17.

They escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center campus in Snoqualmie just after midnight Sunday.

That’s according to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families, which runs the facility.

The King County Sheriff’s Office apprehended three of the teens on Sunday afternoon in the city of Burien. Officials later recovered the stolen car, but four of the teens remained missing.

Echo Glen is a medium-maximum security facility and houses the department’s youngest Juvenile Rehabilitation population up to the age of 17.