▶️ 4-H member uses Saturday’s Youth Livestock Auction as way to give back to community

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

4-H member Grayson Hawkins has raised goats for the Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction for three years.

This year, he plans to auction off his 7-month-old goat Bomber, but he’s decided to do something a little different. He’s donating half of the proceeds from his goat Bomber to the Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs, which help kids with substantial medical needs.

“There’s been a lot of negativity in the world right now so I thought there should be some positivity,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins isn’t sure how much he’ll get for Bomber, but last year, he sold his goat for $2,800.

Jaimee Brentano, an advisor with Future Farmers of America, says kids usually take the money from their animal and save up for college or a car. But giving back embodies what the 4-H and FFA communities are all about.

“It’s a very community-based organization,” Brentano said. “We’re there to support each other and it’s awesome to see what the kids can do. Being able to give back — that’s why a lot of adults stay in the community, so it’s cool to see a kid want to do that too.”

Kids in FFA and 4H are usually able to show off their animals at the fair and compete for awards, but this year the kids will only sell their animals at auction because of COVID restrictions.

The auction will be held this Saturday both in-person and online.

More information on how to participate is available on the auction’s website.