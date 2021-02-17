4 die from carbon monoxide poisoning during winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines.

In addition, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four people had died from carbon monoxide poisoning and urged people not to use alternative heating sources in their home.

A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday.

But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.