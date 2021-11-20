4 Deschutes Co. residents among 28 reported COVID deaths; 1,090 new cases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 28 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,914, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 4,893rd COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 25 and died Sept. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,894th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 17 and died Sept. 2 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,895th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Sept. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,904th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 16 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 1,090 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 384,062.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (17), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (2), Columbia (17), Coos (21), Crook (21), Curry (1), Deschutes (97), Douglas (60), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (30), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (16), Linn (64), Malheur (6), Marion (97), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (22), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (6), Wasco (3), Washington (111), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (26).

OHA resolves high positivity rate issue

OHA has resolved a technical issue that resulted in a 14% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests being reported Nov. 16.

Due to server issues on Nov. 15, 3,094 test results were automatically mislabeled, causing them to be counted as positive test results and included in the percent positivity calculation.

These 3,094 test results have now been assigned the appropriate status, and they will be removed from the testing counts and percent positivity on OHA’s data dashboards with today’s data refresh. The agency is now reporting 2,095 positive tests and a 6.2% positivity for Nov. 15.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 49 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 49 patients, 41 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 407, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 699 total (9% availability) and 261 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,059 (6% availability).

11/19/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 62 (9%) 26 (7%) 7 (8%) 8 (9%) 6 (10%) 3 (30%) 1 (2%) 11 (42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 261 (6%) 48 (2%) 20 (4%) 47 (8%) 34 (8%) 11 (23%) 42 (11%) 59 (50%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 25,359 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 18. Of that total, 2,896 were initial doses, 667 were second doses and 8,483 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 13,242 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 18.

The seven-day running average is now 18,181 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,435,266 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 43,104 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,168,679 doses of Moderna and 238,090 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,902,606 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,642,003 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.