4 Crook Co. residents among 14 new COVID deaths; 1,420 cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,372, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The reported deaths include four Crook County residents.

Oregon’s 4,362nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,363rd COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,364th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 17 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,365th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Crook County has now reported 50 COVID deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,420 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 365,053.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (20), Crook (18), Curry (1), Deschutes (109), Douglas (30), Harney (10), Hood River (6), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (33), Klamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (99), Lincoln (13), Linn (82), Malheur (25), Marion (178), Morrow (1), Multnomah (213), Polk (26), Sherman (4), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (29), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (140) and Yamhill (38).

Forecasting model projects slowing decline in hospitalizations and impact of pediatric vaccinations

Starting today, OHA will be linking to the Oregon Health & Science University COVID Forecast Model. T

he OHSU forecasting document employs a long-used epidemiological model to predict the number of persons who are susceptible to being infected, who are actively infected or who have recovered at any previous time.

The current report, published Oct. 28, uses data provided by OHA and others that project how fast the virus may spread in the population and provides projections on possible outcomes, including infection rates and impacts on hospital capacity.

The latest report predicts a slowing in the decline of hospitalizations due to fatigue over the public health protocols that are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

According to the OHSU report, this is not expected to generate a surge, although that risk remains.

The newest report also projects that the anticipated approval by federal agencies and the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup of pediatric vaccine for children ages 5-11 would help decrease COVID-19 transmission.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 64 COVID patients; seven in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Of those 64 patients, 47 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 513, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than yesterday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 700 total (8% availability) and 308 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,115 (7% availability).

10/29/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (8%) 19 (5%) 2 (2%) 21 (23%) 2 (3%) 0 (0%) 8 (14%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 308 (7%) 31 (2%) 11 (2%) 130 (23%) 32 (7%) 6 (13%) 45 (11%) 53 (45%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 23,472 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 28. Of this total, 12,327 were administered on Oct. 28: 1,243 were initial doses; 908 were second doses and 10,117 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 11,145 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 28.

The seven-day running average is now 10,981 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,283,855 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,984,600 doses of Moderna and 227,283 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,813,720 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,609,287 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.