4 Central Oregonians among 51 new COVID deaths, 869 cases statewide

There are 51 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,066, Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 5022nd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 3 and died Sept. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,039th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Sept. 8 and died Sept. 22 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,041st COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 12 and died Sept. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,054th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19 at St. Charles Bend. He had no underlying conditions.

OHA reported 869 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 386,634.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (3), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (22), Crook (16), Curry (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (43), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (40), Lake (3), Lane (68), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (6), Marion (105), Morrow (2), Multnomah (83), Polk (54), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (15), Union (16), Wallowa (5), Wasco (7), Washington (71) and Yamhill (30).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 35 COVID patients; five are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

Of those 35 patients, 27 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 404, which is nine more than yesterday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (6% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,090 (8% availability).

11/23/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 44 (6%) 20 (6%) 3 (4%) 5 (6%) 7 (12%) 2 (20%) 5 (10%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 316 (8%) 51 (3%) 24 (4%) 71 (12%) 35 (8%) 5 (10%) 87 (21%) 43 (36%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 38,587 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 22.

Of that total, 2,429 were initial doses, 518 were second doses and 8,611 were third doses and booster doses.

The remaining 26,955 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 22.

The seven-day running average is now 18,679 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,470,331 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 55,385 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,212,331 doses of Moderna and 240,629 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,925,610 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,649,067 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

