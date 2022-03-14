4 Central Oregonians among 16 COVID deaths; 775 cases reported since Fri.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 16 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,885, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

Oregon’s 6,871st COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 10 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,873rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,881st COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 28 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,884th COVID-19-related death is a 105-year-old woman from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 21 at her residence.

The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The OHA reported 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 699,960.

The 16 new deaths and 775 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between March 11 and March 13.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 18 COVID patients; one is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Of those 18 patients, five are fully vaccinated.

The number represents those with “active COVID” upon admission and require special isolation or treatment. It does not include patients who are there for other reasons and also happen to test positive for COVID.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 248, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.

There are 102 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (15% availability) and 418 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,255 (10% availability).

3/14/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 102 (15%) 50 (15%) 20 (20%) 11 (12%) 4 (7%) 1 (10%) 9 (20%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 418 (10%) 124 (6%) 55 (8%) 66 (11%) 49 (11%) 8 (16%) 74 (19%) 42 (37%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 13. Of that total, 80 were initial doses, 77 were second doses and 292 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,589 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 13.

The seven-day running average is now 2,583 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,171,127 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 240,874 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,728,821 doses of Moderna and 269,519 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,168,070 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,875,830 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.