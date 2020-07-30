4 Big Tech CEOs take congressional heat on competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Big Tech CEOs are fending off accusations of stifling competition in front of a congressional panel that is investigating market dominance in the industry.

They are Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple.

Critics question whether the companies limit competition and innovation, and raise prices.

The four CEOs are testifying remotely Wednesday at a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continued to denounce the big tech companies, challenging Congress to crack down on them.