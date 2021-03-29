4 arrested at Sunday protests in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say four people were arrested during demonstrations Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem that drew dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and a smaller number of right-wing protesters.

Oregon State Police say four men face charges like disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.

The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility:

Andrew Alan Foy, age 34: Disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree

Nathan McFarland, age 33: Disorderly conduct in the second degree

Anthony Villaneda, age 18: Unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts

William Lloyd Isham, age 34: Interfering with Police Officer

The person in the photo was the victim of extensive damage to his vehicle.

When he stopped to assess the damage, he was assaulted with pepper spray, according to OSP.

After being assaulted with pepper spray, the person pulled a handgun from his waistband to defend himself.

He did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by Law Enforcement, OSP said.

This person has a valid concealed handgun license.