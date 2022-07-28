4-acre fire in ‘heavy fuel’ timber burning near Crescent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A four-acre wildfire is burning about three miles north of the Mount Thielsen Wilderness in Central Oregon.

Central Oregon Fire Info says the fire is burning in “heavy fuel” and timber.

Ten smokejumpers are being joined by a crew from the Prineville IHC hot shots.

A helicopter is getting water from Crescent Lake to dump on the fire.

Anyone in the area is urged to use caution.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.