by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 4.0 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake took place at around 9:19 a.m., with shaking that spanned more than 6 miles deep.

The quake happened along the Juan De Fuca plate, which spans from the lower coast of Oregon up to near Vancouver Island, B.C.

No tsunami warnings were issued as a result.