▶️ 3D printed rocket launch: fails on first try

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The aerospace manufacturing company, Relativity, attempted the launch of its first Terran 1 3D printed rocket on Saturday afternoon in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

When the countdown hit zero, the engines ignited and immediately shut down. After discussing options moving forward, Relativity decided not to try launching again.

Terran 1 is a two-stage reusable 3D rocket. It has nine 3D printed engines on its first stage and one on the second. The engines use liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas.

