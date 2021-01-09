Oregon National Guard to support COVID-19 vaccinations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in a mass vaccination that doctor in charge called “the most meaningful work of my career.”

Next week, the operation will be stepped up with the Oregon National Guard having been called up by Gov. Kate Brown to support the mission at the fairgrounds.

On Friday, Oregon recorded 7,994 doses of vaccine administered — including 578 second doses — raising the state’s total number of shots given to 74,914.

The Oregon Health Authority expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will qualify for access to COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 1a.