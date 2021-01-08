Capitol, country politically divided in final days of Trump’s presidency

By ALLEN SCHAUFFLER

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

A strange, grey day in the nation’s Capitol; cold on the streets but not in the corridors of political power.

With Democratic leaders calling for impeachment and President Trump now promising a peaceful transition, we walk Washington D.C. looking for real-people opinions about Wednesday’s riot and the uncertain days ahead.

“It was one of the best days and one of the worst days ever,” said one Trump supporter.

“He didn’t tell those people to do that,” said another.

“He should be Impeached. Again!” a Black Lives Matter supporter tells us.

“It might just be symbolic at this point, but it’s important” said a mother pushing her son, Jack, along The Ellipse.

And that’s the way it goes. One this way, one that way from the Capitol to the White House.

A city and a country are split right down the middle and riding out the final days of the Trump presidency.

