Deschutes Co. reports another COVID death; Oregon surpasses 100,000 cases

COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,304, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

A 62-year-old Deschutes County man was included among Friday’s reported deaths, although he died Nov. 2 at his residence, according to the OHA. Presence of underlying conditions is still being confirmed.

The OHA reported 1,390 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 100,308.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (34), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Linn (43), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).

Deschutes County has reported 3,443 cases since the pandemic began; 19 people have died.

The county had 2,280 active cases as of Thursday, the latest data available – that’s one in 86 residents; 1,091 patients have recovered.

Crook County has reported 378 total cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 1,230 total cases and 12 deaths.

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 47 COVID patients; four are in the ICU and three are on a ventilator.

“While having a low number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU may seem like it’s not too big of a deal, it is important to remember that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents,” according to St. Charles.

The hospital system has 30 ICU beds; 24 in Bend and six in Redmond.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is 12 fewer than Wednesday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times.

The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

