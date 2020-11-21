Fire destroys family’s camper in southeast Bend

A fire destroyed a camper and the home of a family of four on Thursday night, according to Trish Connolly with Bend Fire and Rescue.

At around 10:00 p.m., Bend Fire responded to the report of a structure fire on Bear Creek Road in southeast Bend.

On arrival, crews found a 1981 Hitch Hiker 5th Wheel camper fully engulfed in flames. The family, who had been living in the camper, had evacuated immediately and there were no injuries.

Crews extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby vegetation. The total loss of the camper is estimated to have cost around $3,000.

One of the family members said they had opened the bathroom door and found the room on fire. Investigation revealed that a stick of incense was placed in a wicker basket, which caught the basket on fire.

The camper was not insured, but Connolly said the family does have a place to stay and support.