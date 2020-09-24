▶️ Farmers fear for crop survival after North Unit Irrigation District shuts off water

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

An earlier-than-planned shutdown of water to farms in Jefferson County is already impacting harvest of one high-value crop: potatoes.

The drought is having an impact at Macy Farms in Culver. This harvest will have to stop until the water comes back on, which means a loss of yield and a loss of jobs.

“In order to dig potatoes we need to irrigate the ground to soften it up,” Mike Macy, with Macy Farms, said. “Some of them have been sitting here a month since they’ve died down. They don’t dig well when they are dry.”

Macy is harvesting about two-thirds of his potato crop right now.

The other third will have to wait until the water comes back on, the ground is wet and the potato skins harden enough to survive the ride up the many conveyor belts into the potato cellars.

“The later we get, the more the risk of a freeze,” Macy said. “That’s probably our biggest concern. If we get a freeze they are not very far under the surface of the ground. Then you put them in storage. You can’t see that first week whether they are damaged. It’s a concern waiting that long.”

North Unit Irrigation District told farmers to expect the water to stop flowingÂ September 22, but then abruptly cut the water off on the 17th.

“This year we provided 1.25-acre feet per acre for Deschutes guys and we also pull off the Crooked River and those guys got .60-acre feet per acre,” Mike Britton, North Unit Irrigation District General Manager, said. “If there’s anybody who knows anything about growing something, you can’t grow much with that amount of water. It’s of great concern not just for the district. It’s not a sustainable amount of water.”

Macy is among many Madras-area farmers who left ground fallow this year, meaning they didn’t plant seed, water or fertilize it but they still had to control weeds and pay rent on land they don’tÂ own.

“I did not raise as much Timothy grass or wheat as normal,” Macy said. “I still raised potatoes, carrot seed, mint and bluegrass. I tried to move what water I had to my higher dollar crops.”

“Ideally, we’d like to see a wet and wild winter. Actually — multiple wet and wild winters,” Britton said. “That would be a great help to us going forward. If not, our guys are looking at lesser allotments next year.”

Less water means less production.

In the case of this year’s interrupted harvest of potatoes, which are used to seed potato crops throughout the Columbia River basin, the result could be higher prices to consumers and, potentially, fewer potato chips.

Nobody is running any irrigation water in the North Unit Irrigation District in Jefferson County until Saturday, October 3 at the earliest.

A minimal amount of water remains in some canals to keep the system primed for when they resume deliveries.