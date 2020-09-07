Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden have spent Labor Day diminishing each other’s credentials on the economy and understanding of the American worker.

Labor Day typically marks the unofficial start to the fall campaign season as candidates accelerate their activity for the final sprint to Election Day.

Biden was meeting with labor leaders and union workers in Pennsylvania while his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, campaigned in Wisconsin.

Both are key swing states.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence was in Wisconsin, too, while Trump held a White House press conference.