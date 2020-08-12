Bend man and Redmond man involved in head-on collision near Prineville

A Bend man and Redmond man were involved in a head-on crash on Tuesday near Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from CCSO were dispatched to a reported collision on SW Houston Lake Road at around 2:00 p.m., according to Sergeant Mitch Madden.

Deputies found that 39-year-old Bend resident Martel Moon had crossed the double yellow line on a corner and hit a pickup truck.

The truck was operated by 57-year-old Cuauhtemoc Cardona from Redmond.

Both Cardona and his passenger were uninjured. Moon was extracted from his Nissan Sentra by Crook County Fire & Rescue, and he was transported to St. Charles, Madden said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.