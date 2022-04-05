350 Oregonians can attend Conference on Youth Homelessness for free

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) announced they are covering the registration fee for 350 Oregonians to attend Point Source Youth’s 2nd Annual Rural Conference on Youth Homelessness.

They will cover the costs along with the Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program and Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS).

The two-day conference will be held virtually April 12 and 13, 2022.

“Whether you are a service provider, volunteer, advocate or someone who wants to help, we hope you take this chance to register at no cost and participate in the conference,” said Claire Seguin, Deputy Director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Program.

Discussion topics will include initiatives and interventions to support youth experiencing homelessness in rural communities.

These initiatives will cover:

Host home program creation

Direct cash transfer programs

Sessions lead by youth who have experienced homelessness

Providing care and support for LGBTQIA2S+ youth

Any Oregonian can attend by signing up online here and using the promo code ODHS200.

Registration for youth and young adults is free without the promo code.