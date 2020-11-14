Bend man charged with DUII after hitting police officer’s car

A 34-year-old Bend man was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated and hitting a police officer with his truck in an attempt to get away, according to the Bend Police Department.

At around 2:30 p.m., Bend police officers responded to a report of a driver swerving between the shoulder of the road and the center line on American Lane and Reed Market Road.

An officer located the vehicle described, an older gray Toyota pickup, near SE 15th Street and Reed Market.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, but before the officer made contact with the driver, the pickup reversed and hit the officer’s car while the officer was still inside.

The pickup then pulled away and stalled. Officers drew their guns and ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle, but the suspect wouldn’t comply. The suspect gestured like he didn’t understand what the officers were saying.

More officers responded to the scene. When the suspect still didn’t get out of the car, a bilingual officer gave commands to exit in Spanish via loud speaker.

The suspect eventually got out of the car and was taken into custody. He was identified as Lenard Michael Lane. His breath sample showed he had a .35% blood alcohol content.

Lane was charged with DUII, criminal mischief, interfering with a police officer, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.