33 Iditarod sled dog race mushers to trek across Alaska

by The Associated Press

WILLOW, Alaska (AP) — The race to Nome has 33 mushers – its smallest field ever – in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.

The mushers were to take off every two minutes in a staggered start across a frozen lake about 70 miles north of Anchorage starting Sunday afternoon.

They will travel nearly a thousand miles over the unforgiving Alaska winterscape, climbing over two mountain ranges, mushing on frozen rivers and across the treacherous Bering Sea ice.

The winner is expected to drive their sled dog team down Nome’s Front Street to the iconic burled arch finish line in about 10 days.

Leading the charge will be defending champion Brent Sass.