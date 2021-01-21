31 caregivers test positive for COVID in outbreak at St. Charles Redmond

St. Charles Health System released a statement Wednesday evening that said they’re dealing with a COVID outbreak at the Redmond campus.

The hospital system said 31 caregivers tested positive for COVID-19, and their cases are being investigated in collaboration with Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority as the location serves Deschutes County and the state of Oregon.

An outbreak is defined as a cluster of cases that are related.

“We are taking every possible measure to stop the spread of the virus, to protect our patients and our caregivers,” said Aaron Adams, chief executive officer for the Redmond hospital.

In addition to existing COVID-19 precautions, the Redmond hospital has put in place new safety measures including:

Offering COVID-19 testing to all St. Charles Redmond hospital-based caregivers

Asking caregivers to stay home and get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild

Increasing air exchange to six times per hour

Increasing air filtration to more than the CDC recommendation (+90% filtration at .3 microns)

Instructing caregivers in direct patient care roles to use N95 respirators and eye protection throughout their shift while the outbreak is ongoing

Adding hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to more locations throughout the facility

Asking caregivers to eat in the cafeteria or on the outside patio rather than in break rooms

Adding maximum capacity signage to all break rooms and conference rooms to ensure physical distancing can be maintained

The hospital is also currently limiting visitors to the following groups only:

A caregiver or attendant of a patient who needs assistance due to a language barrier or the patient’s disability, whether that disability is physical, developmental, intellectual, cognitive, behavioral or is related to altered mental status or communication, whose presence will assist the person with the disability in receiving treatment, ensure the safety of the patient or facility staff, or who must assist with activities of daily living

A close family member of a patient undergoing end-of-life care as determined by the medical provider in charge of the patient’s care

A parent or legal guardian of a hospitalized child. If one parent or legal guardian meets screening criteria but the other does not, only the parent or legal guardian who meets screening criteria must be guaranteed access

“We hope our community understands and will help us by following all COVID-19 restrictions, both inside and outside of our facilities,” Adams said. “The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to be high throughout the region and we need your help to ensure we have a healthy workforce to care for you and your loved ones.”

It continues to be critically important for individuals to wear masks as well as practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

